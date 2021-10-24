Cuddalore logs nil deaths, 21 cases

Cuddalore recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. As many as 21 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 63,956. With 62,865 recoveries, active cases stood at 224. In Villupuram, 11 tested positive, taking the total cases to 45,778. Kallakurichi reported 7 new cases, taking the tally to 31,298.
