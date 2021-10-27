Cuddalore logs nil deaths, 19 cases

CUDDALORE

27 October 2021 01:06 IST

Cuddalore recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. As many as 19 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 63,995. The district saw 62,909 recoveries, leaving 219 active cases.

Villupuram saw one death, takng the toll to 356, and 11 cases, taking the tally of cases to 45,803.

Kallakurichi reported nine new cases, taking the total 31,315.

