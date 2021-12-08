Cuddalore logs five fresh COVID-19 infections

CUDDALORE

08 December 2021 22:40 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Five persons tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of active cases to 64,447.

The district saw 63,502 recoveries and the active case count stood at 72.

In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive, which took the total number of cases in the district to 46,043.

Kallakurichi district reported five positve cases, which took the total number of infections in the district to 31,578.