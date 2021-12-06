Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday. Eight persons tested positive, taking the tally of active cases to 64,436. The district saw 63,486 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 78. In Villupuram district, one tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 46,035. Kallakurichi reported two cases. The total number of cases is 31,572.
Cuddalore logs eight new infections, nil deaths
December 06, 2021 23:03 IST
