Tamil Nadu CUDDALORE 29 November 2021
Cuddalore logs 7 cases, zero deaths
Cuddalore district recorded nil COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.
As many as seven persons tested positive, taking the tally of active cases to 64,394. The district saw 63,443 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 79.
Villupuram numbers
In Villupuram district, five persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 46,015. Kallakurichi reported five cases, taking the total number of infections to 31,556.
