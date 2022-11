Cuddalore logs 3 new COVID-19 cases; Villupuram records 4

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 19:47 IST

Cuddalore district on Wednesday reported three fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,993. The district saw 75,065 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 32.

Villupuram district recorded four cases, taking the total number of cases to 56,516. No fresh case was reported in Kallakurichi district.