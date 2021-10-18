Cuddalore logs 20 cases

CUDDALORE

18 October 2021 07:12 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. As many as 20 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the district’s tally to 63,813. The district saw 62,669 recoveries and 280 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 11 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,699.

Kallakurichi district reported 15 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 31,217.

