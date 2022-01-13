Cuddalore records 206 fresh COVID-19 cases

13 January 2022 00:55 IST

Villupuram logs 99, Kallakurichi 125

Cuddalore district recorded 206 fresh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 65,297. The district saw 63,807 recoveries and the active case count stood at 614.

Villupuram district reported 99 cases, which took the the total number of cases to 46,744. Kallakurichi district recorded 125 cases, taking the overall tally to 32,103.

