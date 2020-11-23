Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore helpline numbers announced

The administration has established control rooms in different parts of the district to assist people in getting relief during cyclone Nivar.

As per the current prediction by the India Meteorological Department on Monday, cyclone Nivar could make a landfall between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district in the Puducherry region.

The Cuddalore district administration has established control rooms at the District Collectorate (04142 220700/233933/221383/221113), Cuddalore Revenue Divisional Office (04142-231284), Chidambaram Sub-Collector Office (04144-222256/290037) and Vriddhachalam Sub-Collector Office (04143-260248).

