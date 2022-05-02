Cuddalore Govt. Medical and Dental college students end strike

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian conducted talks with student representatives in Chennai in the late hours of Sunday

Students of the Cuddalore Government Medical and Dental Colleges (erstwhile Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences) ended their indefinite protest on Sunday night—the 21st day of the strike—after the State Government reportedly assured student representatives and parents that it would look into their demand to bring the fees on a par with government institutions.

A spokesperson of the Government Cuddalore Medical and Dental College Students Association said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian conducted talks with student representatives in Chennai in the late hours of Sunday.

“The Minister assured us he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Government would soon come out with a positive announcement in this regard in the Assembly,” the spokesperson said.

“We have called off the protest with hope that the government will keep its promise”, he added.

The second and fourth-year students of M.B.B.S and B.D.S had gone on an indefinite strike from April 11 demanding the government to bring the fee structure of the institutions on a par with government institutions. Though the Government took over the colleges from Annamalai University in 2013, the fee structure in the colleges remains on par with private institutions, a student said.