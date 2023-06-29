ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddalore GH staff nurse suspended for wrongly administering anti-rabies vaccine to girl

June 29, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A teenage girl who visited the hospital with fever and common cold was wrongly administered the anti-rabies vaccine by a staff nurse in Cuddalore government hospital.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A staff nurse attached to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital was suspended on Thursday, June 29, 2023 for allegedly administering Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) to a 13-year-old girl suffering with fever and common cold.

According to Health Department sources, Karunakaran, 43 of Kothandarampuram near Cuddalore, brought his daughter Sadhana to the GH on Wednesday with complaints of fever and common cold. A duty doctor in the GH examined her and prescribed medicines and an injection.

However, Kannagi, a staff nurse in the hospital allegedly administered ARV to the child without going through the doctor’s prescription. When Karunakaran enquired with the staff he was told that it was an ARV. He argued with the staff and lodged a complaint with the authorities.

Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Sarah Zeline Paul said the staff nurse had been placed under suspension following an inquiry. Following the incident, the girl was kept under observation in the GH for a few hours and discharged, she said.

