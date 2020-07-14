Cuddalore GH gets RT-PCR laboratory

Cuddalore Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri. Photo: S.S. Kumar

Infrastructure being readied for installing the facility, says Collector

The State government has sanctioned an RT-PCR laboratory for the Cuddalore Government General Hospital to carry out tests for COVID-19.

Cuddalore Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri said the lab comprising of 16 equipment costing ₹55 lakh was being set up at the GH. The Public Works Department (PWD) has commenced work for creating the necessary infrastructure for installing of the facility.

After the facility is established, a test run will be conducted and an application seeking approval will be sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram already has an RT-PCR lab and the government has sanctioned another machine for the hospital.

As many as 750 to 800 samples are being tested daily in the district and the numbers would soon increase with the addition of new machines, he said.

“We have also placed orders for 15 high-flow nasal cannulas for RMMCH. Of them, five have already arrived while the remaining are expected in a week’s time. In addition, orders have also been placed for 10 high-flow nasal cannulas for Government Hospitals,” Mr. Sakhamuri said.

The test positivity rate in the district ranged between 4.8 -4.9 % which is lower than the State and national average.

A micro plan is being worked out for strengthening testing based on geography and population.

The administration has also increased the number of fever camps from 60 to 70 last week to 100 now, he added.