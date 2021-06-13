Cuddalore fishermen warned against use of purse seine nets

CUDDALORE:

The Cuddalore district administration has warned fishermen using purse seine nets banned by the State Government of serious legal consequences, besides seizure of boats and catch and withdrawal of welfare schemes.

In a statement, Collector K. Balasubramaniam said that as per Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, the State government had banned purse seine nets as it seriously harmed marine life.

Officials of the Fisheries Department said that several States had imposed a ban on purse seine fishing because it was a highly damaging and ecologically unsustainable method.

Fishermen in the district should change their methods and make use of alternatives supported by the government, Mr. Balasubramaniam said.

If they violated the ban, the boats used for fishing and the catch would be confiscated.

Legal proceedings would also be initiated against the violators, he said, adding that the welfare schemes being given to fishermen would be withdrawn.