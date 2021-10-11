Cuddalore DMK MP surrenders in worker murder case

T.R.V.S. Ramesh of the DMK, was named as the prime accused in the murder of the 60-year-old on Sept 20, and the CB-CID had launched a search for him

Cuddalore Member of Parliament T.R.V.S. Ramesh (DMK), who was booked by the CB-CID police in connection with the murder of a worker in a cashew processing unit owned by him in Panikankuppam, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court I in Panruti near here on Monday.

The CB-CID police had already arrested five persons, all employees in the cashew processing unit, on charges of the murder of K. Govindarasu, 60 of Melmampattu on September 20.

Mr. Ramesh was named as the prime accused in the case and the CB-CID had launched a search for him.

According to police, the victim was working as a labourer in the cashew processing unit for the last seven years. On September 20, Govindarasu was returning home after work when an employee frisked him and accused him of stealing 7 kg of cashew nuts. Govindarasu was allegedly assaulted on the premises and later taken to the Kadampuliyur police station for lodging a complaint.

The Station House Officer noticed bleeding injuries on Govindarasu’s face and asked the complainants, Kandavelu and Shanmugam, to take him to the hospital for treatment. However, the duo reportedly took the victim back to the cashew processing unit. Govindarasu was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the unit a few hours later.

The CB-CID police is likely to take Mr. Ramesh into custody for interrogation.