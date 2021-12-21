Cuddalore district reports four COVID-19 cases

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday, taking the tally of active cases to 64,517. The district saw 63,579 recoveries and the active case count stood at 64.

Villupuram district reported five cases, taking the total number of cases to 46,082. Kallakurichi district recorded one case, taking the overall tally to 31,595.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,391 with 7 new cases reported on Monday. While 49,143 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 107.

In Ranipet district, one case was reported positive and the total stood at 43,657. In Tirupathur district, two cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,447.