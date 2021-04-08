Cuddalore district registers revised turnout of 76.77%

Kurunjipadi constituency records highest polling percentage of 82.06

Cuddalore district has recorded 76.77% voter turnout in the Assembly election as per the revised data of the Election Commission of India.

The district had registered an average of 78.64% turnout in the 2016 Assembly election to nine Assembly constituencies in the district.

According to official sources, 16,48,412 voters out of the total electorate of 21,47,925 had cast their votes across the district.

Garnering a total of 1,99,549 votes, the Kurunjipadi Assembly constituency had registered the highest polling percentage of 82.06, followed by Panruti with 79.61% and Bhuvanagiri with 78.57%.

Vriddhachalam Assembly constituency registered 77.02% followed by Thittakudi with 76.30%, Kattumannarkoil 76.10%, Cuddalore 74.77% and Neyveli 74.25%.

Chidambaram Assembly segment finished the list with 71.94% votes.