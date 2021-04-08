Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore district registers revised turnout of 76.77%

Cuddalore district has recorded 76.77% voter turnout in the Assembly election as per the revised data of the Election Commission of India.

The district had registered an average of 78.64% turnout in the 2016 Assembly election to nine Assembly constituencies in the district.

According to official sources, 16,48,412 voters out of the total electorate of 21,47,925 had cast their votes across the district.

Garnering a total of 1,99,549 votes, the Kurunjipadi Assembly constituency had registered the highest polling percentage of 82.06, followed by Panruti with 79.61% and Bhuvanagiri with 78.57%.

Vriddhachalam Assembly constituency registered 77.02% followed by Thittakudi with 76.30%, Kattumannarkoil 76.10%, Cuddalore 74.77% and Neyveli 74.25%.

Chidambaram Assembly segment finished the list with 71.94% votes.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 1:04:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cuddalore-district-registers-revised-turnout-of-7677/article34267625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY