Cuddalore Collector warns of strict action against those spreading false information

Published - August 18, 2024 11:19 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Cuddalore Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar has warned people against spreading false information on social media that a special camp for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai would be held at the Collectorate on August 19 and 20.

In a statement, Mr. Kumar urged the public not to believe unverified information on social media and land up at the Collectorate with applications. He said that Information regarding the conduct of such camps would be issued by the government at the appropriate time, and urged the public not to come to the collectorate.

He warned that stringent action would be initiated against those who spread false information on social media platforms.

