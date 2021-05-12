Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore Collector tests COVID-19 positive

Cuddalore Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

An official said that the Collector experienced cough and fever on Tuesday and a swab test was taken. The Collector, on confirmation of the test being positive, went into home isolation. The Collector’s chamber is closed and it will be fumigated, he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has advised all senior officials who attended a meeting with the Collector on Tuesday to get themselves tested immediately.

