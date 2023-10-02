HamberMenu
Cuddalore Collector suspends two Anganwadi workers for diverting eggs meant for noon meal centres

The diversion of eggs bearing the Tamil Nadu Government seal and meant for supply to noon meal centres surfaced on September 29

October 02, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: D. Gopalakrishnan

Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj has suspended two workers attached to the Anganwadi centre at Sirupakkam Government High School in the district for allegedly diverting eggs meant for supply to children at noon meal centres to a hotel in neighbouring Kallakurichi district.

The diversion of eggs bearing the Tamil Nadu Government seal and meant for supply to noon meal centres surfaced on September 29 after a team of officials from the Department of Food Safety inspected ‘Heart Beat’ hotel in Chinna Salem and found two crates of eggs. Preliminary investigations revealed that the eggs were procured from Cuddalore district.

Subsequently, the hotel was sealed.

According to sources, a team of officials from Cuddalore conducted an inquiry at the Sirupakkam Government High School and submitted their report. In the inquiry report, the team said that Selvi, an Anganwadi staffer at Sirupakkam, and the mother of Aravind, a worker in the Heart Beat hotel had procured the eggs with Government seal from noon meal assistant Shanthi.

Aravind had allegedly distributed the eggs to Sabari, a worker in the hotel.

Official sources said Shanthi and Selvi had illegally diverted the eggs. The Collector suspended the duo for violating official orders and negligence of duty.

