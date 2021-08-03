Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore Collector participates in COVID-19 cycle rally

Cuddalore Collector K. Balsubramaniam (centre) leading a cycle rally during a COVID-19 awareness campaign in Cuddalore on Tuesday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector K. Balasubramaniam participated in a cycle rally organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to create awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The rally passed through Town Hall, Manjakuppam and culminated at St. Joseph’s School in Cuddalore.

Officials from the Health Department and IMA took part in the rally and the Collector administered an oath.

Cuddalore MLA G. Iyappan was present.

The Collector appealed to the people to take precautions and get themselves vaccinated. The administration will continue this campaign with several programmes in the coming days, he said.

The awareness campaign will focus on promoting masking as a concept, face and hand hygiene and maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowds, a Health Department official said.


