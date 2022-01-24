Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam tests positive for COVID-19

Special Correspondent Cuddalore 24 January 2022 16:18 IST
Updated: 24 January 2022 16:21 IST

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

He experienced fever for the past few days and underwent an RT-PCR test in the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, an official said. The Collector, on confirmation of the test being positive, went into home isolation.

The Collector’s chamber is closed and will be sanitised.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...