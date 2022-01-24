Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam tests positive for COVID-19

Cuddalore

24 January 2022 16:18 IST

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

He experienced fever for the past few days and underwent an RT-PCR test in the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, an official said. The Collector, on confirmation of the test being positive, went into home isolation.

The Collector’s chamber is closed and will be sanitised.

