ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddalore Collector inspects dengue prevention measures

Published - September 11, 2024 10:32 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar inspected the measures taken for dengue prevention in residential areas here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector visited a few houses in Cuddalore New Town located within the Corporation limits and instructed the Corporation officials to clear breeding sources of dengue spreading Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

It was pertinent that the public gain awareness on the nature of the fever and its causes and ensure that all water storage areas were closed and covered to prevent breeding of the larvae, he said.

Public were also asked to eliminate hoarding of containers that collected water and allowed breeding of mosquitoes. Cuddalore Corporation Commissioner S. Anu was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US