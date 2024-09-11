Cuddalore Collector inspects dengue prevention measures

Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar inspected the measures taken for dengue prevention in residential areas here on Wednesday.

The Collector visited a few houses in Cuddalore New Town located within the Corporation limits and instructed the Corporation officials to clear breeding sources of dengue spreading Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

It was pertinent that the public gain awareness on the nature of the fever and its causes and ensure that all water storage areas were closed and covered to prevent breeding of the larvae, he said.

Public were also asked to eliminate hoarding of containers that collected water and allowed breeding of mosquitoes. Cuddalore Corporation Commissioner S. Anu was present.