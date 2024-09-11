GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cuddalore Collector inspects dengue prevention measures

Published - September 11, 2024 10:32 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar inspected the measures taken for dengue prevention in residential areas here on Wednesday.

The Collector visited a few houses in Cuddalore New Town located within the Corporation limits and instructed the Corporation officials to clear breeding sources of dengue spreading Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

It was pertinent that the public gain awareness on the nature of the fever and its causes and ensure that all water storage areas were closed and covered to prevent breeding of the larvae, he said.

Public were also asked to eliminate hoarding of containers that collected water and allowed breeding of mosquitoes. Cuddalore Corporation Commissioner S. Anu was present.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.