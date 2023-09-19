ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddalore Collector cautions people against self-medication for fever even as teams take up dengue-prevention measures across district

September 19, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj asks people with symptoms to visit government hospital or primary health centre to undergo blood tests and treatment

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration in Cuddalore has cautioned the public against self-medication for fever, pointing out that it could be a symptom of dengue, and underlined the importance of consulting qualified doctors.

In a press release, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj pointed out that fever, fatigue, headache, bodyache and pain in joints were among the important symptoms of dengue. It was important that patients with fever and other symptoms approach the government hospital or primary health centre (PHC) to undergo blood tests and treatment, Mr. Thamburaj said.

People should desist from taking over-the-counter drugs or consulting quacks.

Official sources said teams had been deployed across the district to take up dengue prevention measures. They would be involved in fogging and other measures to destroy mosquito breeding sources. The teams would work in coordination with the respective local bodies.

