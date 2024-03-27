ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddalore bus driver’s license suspended for watching IPL match on mobile phone while driving

March 27, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A Transport Department official said the action had been taken after commuters on a private bus from Cuddalore-Vriddhachalam lodged a complaint

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has suspended the license of a private bus driver for one month, for watching an IPL cricket match on his mobile phone while driving. The incident occurred in Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district on March 24, 2024.

According to a Transport Department official, commuters on a crowded private bus on the Cuddalore-Vriddhachalam route saw the bus driver watching the IPL cricket match between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians that took place on March 24.

The commuters, on reaching Vriddhachalam lodged a complaint, following which the Motor Vehicles Inspector took due notice and tracked down the bus driver, identified as Suresh of Sakkaramangalam.

The official said that as the driver had endangered the lives of passengers while watching videos on his mobile phone when driving, he has been served with a notice and his license has been suspended for one month.

