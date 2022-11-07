CSR initiative benefits students seeking NPTEL certification course

ADVERTISEMENT

Sutherland, a digital transformation company, will offer scholarship to 10,000 students from economically disadvantaged background to complete their education through National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning.

The initiative will benefit students from 160 colleges in 18 States in the country, according to a release. The company’s corporate citizens programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative, provides scholarships to qualified students. NPTEL coordinator at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras that offers the online courses said the generous support would help first-generation learners obtain certification.

NPTEL works with over 5,000 colleges in the country, including those of Engineering, Arts, Commerce, Science and Management. Many students take the courses to improve their employability and upskill themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Joseph, senior vice president, Global People Operations in Sutherland, said the investment in education reflected the company’s commitment to develop talent that enabled digital transformation of organisations.

NPTEL is a joint initiative of the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, under the Union Education Ministry. Over 600 courses are offered through the programme.