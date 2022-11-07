CSR initiative benefits students seeking NPTEL certification course

IIT Madras ties up with Sutherland to offer scholarships to 10,000 students

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sutherland, a digital transformation company, will offer scholarship to 10,000 students from economically disadvantaged background to complete their education through National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning.

The initiative will benefit students from 160 colleges in 18 States in the country, according to a release. The company’s corporate citizens programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative, provides scholarships to qualified students. NPTEL coordinator at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras that offers the online courses said the generous support would help first-generation learners obtain certification.

NPTEL works with over 5,000 colleges in the country, including those of Engineering, Arts, Commerce, Science and Management. Many students take the courses to improve their employability and upskill themselves.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Joseph, senior vice president, Global People Operations in Sutherland, said the investment in education reflected the company’s commitment to develop talent that enabled digital transformation of organisations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

NPTEL is a joint initiative of the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, under the Union Education Ministry. Over 600 courses are offered through the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
online
teaching and learning
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app