CSIR-NEERI has not prescribed any distance criteria between stone quarries in Tamil Nadu, Advocate General tells HC

April 17, 2023

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Institute (CSIR-NEERI) has conducted a study with respect to air pollution caused by stone crushing units in Tamil Nadu and concluded that there is no need to prescribe any distance criteria between two units, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told the Madras High Court on Monday.

Appearing before Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, the A-G said, CSIR-NEERI had prescribed a safety distance of 500 metres only between the stone crushing units and national/State highways, inhabited sites, educational institutions, public offices, places of religious importance and so on in order to avoid the influence of dust emission.

The expert body had, in fact, recommended establishment of the stone crushing units in clusters, Mr. Shunmugasundaram said and urged the court to vacate a stay imposed in September 2019 on the operation of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s July 31, 2019 notification which relaxed the 2004 requirement of maintaining a distance of one kilometre between stone crushing units.

However, senior counsel T. Mohan, representing public interest litigation petitioner E.V. Sampath, vehemently opposed the plea to vacate the stay in operation for the last three years and contended that CSIR-NEERI’s report was fundamentally flawed. Following his opposition to the request made by the State, the judges decided to hear the case in detail on April 25.

In his submissions, the A-G said, there were around 2,800 stone crushing units in the State and they produce around 1.60 crore tonnes of blue metal jelly every month. Further, 406 of those stone crushing units were capable of producing Manufactured Sand (M-Sand) too and therefore, several infrastructure projects had suffered a hit due to the stay granted in 2019, he said.

To find a scientific solution to the problem, the State government on August 11, 2021 requested CSIR-NEERI to conduct a study and submit a report. Accordingly, the expert body studied the operations of 57 crushing units at Tirusulam in Chengalpattu district for coastal area monitoring and 27 units at Kodangipalayam in Tiruppur district for inland area monitoring.

Ambient air quality survey was conducted in 21 locations in Tirusulam and 30 locations in Kodangipalayam by engaging high volume samplers. The level of Total Suspended Particulate Matter, Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter and Particulate Matter were studied at different distances from the source of pollution.

After the study, CSIR-NEERI submitted a report titled ‘Assessment of Dust Emissions from Stone Crushing Industries and Distance Criteria in the State of Tamil Nadu’ in June 2022. The report stated that it was advisable for the stone crushing units to function in clusters close to each other and that there was no necessity to prescribe any distance norm.

The report also recommended measures such as growing of evergreen trees including Ashoka, Neem and Tamarind around the crushing units; following good house keeping practices such as spraying water regularly to prevent spread of dust particles and covering of fine dust with tarpauline during storage, the A-G said and requested the court to vacate the stay.