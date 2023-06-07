CSIR holds student connect event to showcase its work  

June 07, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has organised a week-long laboratory campaign that ends on June 9, to connect with students. It showcases the council’s technological breakthroughs and innovations at its 37 laboratories across the country. The programme will culminate on June 10 with Foundation Day celebrations.

On Wednesday, a student connect event was held in which 54 students and 18 teachers from 18 government schools in the State participated. Eight schools that won prizes at Jigyasa competition, Technovation 2022-23, presented their award-winning projects. The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research director Usha Natesan, chief guest at the event, said students could pursue higher education in a wide spectrum of disciplines. Civil engineering is one such and has many opportunities to explore, she said.

CSIR-SERC director N. Anandavalli spoke on the value of science, the importance of civil engineering in daily life and the nature of research undertaken at the council. She gave examples of how nature had inspired engineering designs and the evolution of building structures.

A contest “Students as scientists for budding scientist award” was held for students. Each of the 20 participating teams made a three-minute video presentation of their innovative idea. Six teams, shortlisted as finalists, made their presentation before a jury and a team from Government Higher Secondary School, Avalur, in Kancheepuram, won the budding scientist award of ₹15,000. Each finalist team received ₹6,000.

