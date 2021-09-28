Tamil Nadu

CSI a treasure house for T.N., India, says Stalin

Extending greetings: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of CSI  

The Church of South India (CSI), which has established several educational institutions and hospitals, is a treasure house for Tamil Nadu and India, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Monday.

Taking part in the 75th year celebrations of CSI in Royapettah, Chennai, Mr. Stalin said CSI had turned social service into a movement to serve the people of Tamil Nadu.

Recalling CSI’s actions “towards communal harmony and secularism”, he extended his wishes to the body, and hoped it would continue its service.

“This government, elected by you [the people], is not my government, but ours. My work will not just be for those who voted for me, but also for those who did not,” Mr. Stalin said.


