CS replies to House panel summons

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar has given a detailed submission to the Assembly Committee on Privileges defending his decision to float an advertisement for the appointment of the State Election Commissioner.

Although the Chief Secretary was summoned by the committee for the second time on Monday, Mr. Kumar preferred to give a written reply to all the clarifications sought by committee members.

Committee chairman M.N.R. Balan told reporters that the panel members examined the reply given by the Chief Secretary in detail. The reply given by the official and oral submissions made by Local Administration Secretary Ashok Kumar, director G. Malar Kannan and the Under Secretary would be submitted to the Speaker for further action, he said. The committee initiated breach of privilege proceedings against the officers on January 14 following publication of an advertisement in newspapers inviting applications for the post of SEC which went against a ruling of the Speaker bestowing powers to the Cabinet in the matter.