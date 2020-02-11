Tamil Nadu

CS replies to House panel summons

Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

more-in

Official was called again on Monday

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar has given a detailed submission to the Assembly Committee on Privileges defending his decision to float an advertisement for the appointment of the State Election Commissioner.

Although the Chief Secretary was summoned by the committee for the second time on Monday, Mr. Kumar preferred to give a written reply to all the clarifications sought by committee members.

Committee chairman M.N.R. Balan told reporters that the panel members examined the reply given by the Chief Secretary in detail. The reply given by the official and oral submissions made by Local Administration Secretary Ashok Kumar, director G. Malar Kannan and the Under Secretary would be submitted to the Speaker for further action, he said. The committee initiated breach of privilege proceedings against the officers on January 14 following publication of an advertisement in newspapers inviting applications for the post of SEC which went against a ruling of the Speaker bestowing powers to the Cabinet in the matter.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
politics
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 9:01:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cs-replies-to-house-panel-summons/article30789361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY