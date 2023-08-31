ADVERTISEMENT

CS instructs Collectors to identify weak and damaged buildings

August 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed all District Collectors to identify damaged and weak buildings in their respective districts, and pull them down safely.

In his communication, the CS cited media reports about weak and damaged buildings in various parts of the State, and said it was necessary to identify such structures to ensure the safety of the people.

Such structures should be brought to the notice of the State government so that steps could be taken either for their repair or demolition, as the case may be, said Chief Secretary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The list should be sent to the State government latest by September 30 this year, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US