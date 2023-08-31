HamberMenu
CS instructs Collectors to identify weak and damaged buildings

August 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed all District Collectors to identify damaged and weak buildings in their respective districts, and pull them down safely.

In his communication, the CS cited media reports about weak and damaged buildings in various parts of the State, and said it was necessary to identify such structures to ensure the safety of the people.

Such structures should be brought to the notice of the State government so that steps could be taken either for their repair or demolition, as the case may be, said Chief Secretary.

The list should be sent to the State government latest by September 30 this year, he added.

