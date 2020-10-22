CRPF recruitment centres likely in T.N., Puducherry

Madurai

22 October 2020 01:03 IST

‘Decision will be based on scrutiny of applications for paramedical staff’

The office of the Directorate-General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has said recruitment centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the written examination for paramedical staff recruitment would be designated, if required, on scrutiny of applications.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan had sought at least one centre each in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry because out of the nine recruitment centres designated, there was none for the State and the Union Territory.

Responding to his memorandum, Manoj Dhyani, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Recruitment), CRPF, said the designated recruitment centres had been selected region-wise on the basis of previous recruitments and anticipated receipt of applications. “Scrutiny of applications for the recruitment of paramedical staff-2020 is under way. After completion of the process, more recruitment centres may be designated, if required,” he said.

Welcoming the open-minded approach of the CRPF, Mr. Venkatesan expressed the hope that the centres would be set up in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He said recruitment centres should be announced at the stage of submission of applications itself. Lack of centres would have discouraged many job aspirants from applying for the recruitment.

The CRPF should announce new centres and extend the last date for submission of applications, he said. The demand should be accepted, given the COVID-19 pandemic.