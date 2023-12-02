ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF head constable found dead at residence in Ranipet

December 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old head constable attached to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was found dead at his residence in V.C. Mottur near Walajah town, Ranipet, on Saturday.

K. Velmurugan, aged 51, was found dead on the first floor of his house around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday by his family members.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah for postmortem. The police said Velmurugan had told his family members that he was going upstairs to get some sleep.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at Walajah police station. An investigation is under way.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

CONNECT WITH US