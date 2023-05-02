ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF constable arrested for misbehaving with a woman passenger in Jolarpet

May 02, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was arrested on Tuesday by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Jolarpet railway station near Tirupattur for misbehaving with a female passenger on a moving train.

Police said that K. Veer Suresh, of Vaniyambadi town, was returning to Visakhapatnam after completing his election duty in Bengaluru on Visakhapatnam superfast train. The incident took place at 3 a.m. near Ambur railway station when S. Vasavi, 38, brought his misconduct to everyone’s attention. The police said that the constable was drunk.

Immediately, passengers complained to the travelling ticket regulator (TTR).

The complainant decided to file a case against the constable at Katpadi railway station in Vellore. However, police said that because the incident occurred within the limits of Jolarpet railway police, a case should be filed only there. Accordingly, a case was filed with the Jolarpet police.

Based on an inquiry, the constable was arrested and later lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

