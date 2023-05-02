HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CRPF constable arrested for misbehaving with a woman passenger in Jolarpet

May 02, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was arrested on Tuesday by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Jolarpet railway station near Tirupattur for misbehaving with a female passenger on a moving train.

Police said that K. Veer Suresh, of Vaniyambadi town, was returning to Visakhapatnam after completing his election duty in Bengaluru on Visakhapatnam superfast train. The incident took place at 3 a.m. near Ambur railway station when S. Vasavi, 38, brought his misconduct to everyone’s attention. The police said that the constable was drunk.

Immediately, passengers complained to the travelling ticket regulator (TTR).

The complainant decided to file a case against the constable at Katpadi railway station in Vellore. However, police said that because the incident occurred within the limits of Jolarpet railway police, a case should be filed only there. Accordingly, a case was filed with the Jolarpet police.

Based on an inquiry, the constable was arrested and later lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.