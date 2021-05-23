Coronavirus | Crowds throng markets and stores across the Nilgiris ahead of lockdown

UDHAGAMANDALAM:

More than 300 cases were registered against people for failing to wear masks and for not maintaining social distancing till Sunday afternoon

With a total lockdown set to come into force across the State from Monday, major towns in the Nilgiris district witnessed people thronging markets and commercial establishments on Sunday.

Personal distancing norms were flouted with impunity as exasperated police personnel tried their best to enforce some semblance of order, as people flocked to shops and stores to purchase essential commodities before the lockdown.

R. Jayanthi, who visited one of the major supermarkets in Udhagamandalam town, said that store shelves were almost empty by the time she went to purchase rice, pulses and eggs on Sunday afternoon. “People are panic buying in large quantities, and depriving others of commodities,” she said.

Another visitor to the municipal market in Udhagamandalam, said that he was forced to come to the shop as he feared his family would be left without provisions till the end of the lockdown. “I am 70-years-old, and I did not want to come to the store today. But if the shops close, then my family and I will have nothing left to eat till the lockdown ends. The government should have kept the shops open, and said that people can walk to their nearest shops. This would have ensured that people stayed home, and only visited shops which were within walking distance, and ensured that there is no panic buying,” he said.

Shops selling meat witnessed brisk business, and many reported running out of stock by afternoon.

Police had to put up roadblocks and divert traffic to prevent gridlocks in Udhagamandalam town. Similar rush was reported in Coonoor and Gudalur towns as well.

Cases were also registered against shopkeepers and patrons who failed to follow COVID-19 protocols. According to officials, more than 300 cases were registered against people for failing to wear masks and for not maintainingsocial distancing till Sunday afternoon.