Crops on 1.50 lakh acres submerged

Officials instructed to extend all possible help to farmers, says Minister

Standing crops on over 1.45 lakh acre cultivated during the samba season and over 6,000 acre of horticultural crops across Tamil Nadu have been submerged in rain during the Northeast monsoon so far, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said in Chennai on Thursday.

Officials of the Agriculture Department have been instructed to extend all possible help to farmers, he said. They have also been directed to ensure sufficient reserve of fertilizers for the benefit of farmers.

In another press conference, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said that 154 cattle have died, 1,146 huts and 237 houses have been damaged. “Steps are on to ascertain the losses incurred towards granting compensation.” Over 140 trees have fallen due to heavy rain, he said.

When asked whether the Central team would visit the affected areas, Mr. Ramachandran said that only after the rain subsides and the damage is assessed, the demand can be made to the Union government. Without waiting for that, the Chief Minister would decide on how to go about helping the farmers who have not insured their crops.