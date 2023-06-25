ADVERTISEMENT

‘Crops in Delta won’t submerge during northeast monsoon’

June 25, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said samba crops in the Delta region would not submerge in water during the northeast monsoon as the preparation [to prevent it] had started much earlier. It said since Mettur dam was opened on June 12 and desilting works were carried out, water had reached the tail-end areas. Water will recede quickly during the monsoon because of the desilting works. A release said as the groundwater level was increasing, there was a possibility of cultivating summer crops.

