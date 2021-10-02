Crop insurance scheme may cover 25 lakh farmers

‘Enrolment likely to gather pace as farmers intensify operations during current cultivation season’

The Tamil Nadu government hopes to maintain the enrolment of 25 lakh farmers and the coverage of 42 lakh acres this year, too, under the Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana), despite a late start.

Though only about one lakh farmers have been brought under the scheme this time, officials of the Agriculture Department hope the enrolment drive will gather pace in the weeks to come as the farmers intensify their operations during the current ‘samba’, ‘thaladi’ and ‘pishanam’ cultivation season.

Special season

As far as insurance coverage is concerned, the crops raised during the ‘samba’ season fall under the special season, given the uniqueness of the situation in the State.

Otherwise, for the purpose of insurance, it is either kharif or rabi season.

Last year, 25.77 lakh farmers were enrolled for an area of about 42.77 lakh acres. During the 2020-21 special season, about 12.4 lakh farmers alone had enrolled themselves.

The importance of the ongoing ‘samba’ season can be gauged from the fact that the season accounts for nearly two-thirds of the annual rice production.

This time, there is one more reason for the authorities to ensure a very good coverage. During the kharif season this year, the coverage was hardly one-fourth of what the State had achieved last year. This was due to a variety of reasons such as the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Assembly election and the consequent delay in the selection of insurance companies.

By the time Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited and IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company were chosen in late August, the harvest of paddy raised during the ‘kuruvai’ season had begun. This was why paddy alone could not be covered this year, explain the officials.

Enrolment period

Normally, the enrolment of farmers during the special season ends on December 15. But, in the case of paddy, it gets over by the middle of November in most of the districts. Other crops that can be covered are maize, cotton and onion.

As for rabi, the registration process is expected to begin in the third week of October, and will go on till February. However, there will be district-wise and crop-wise cut-off dates.