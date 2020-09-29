Crocodile drags man into Kollidam

CUDDALORE

29 September 2020 00:36 IST

A crocodile lurking on the banks of Kollidam river dragged a 53-year-old man into the water on Monday night.

Police sources said Munusamy alias Arivanantham, a farmer, was taking bath near the bank of the Kollidam at Velakudi, near Chidambaram, when a crocodile pulled him into the water.

The Forest Department and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel have launched a search for Arivanantham.

