29 September 2020
Crocodile drags man into Kollidam
Updated: 29 September 2020 00:36 IST
A crocodile lurking on the banks of Kollidam river dragged a 53-year-old man into the water on Monday night.
Police sources said Munusamy alias Arivanantham, a farmer, was taking bath near the bank of the Kollidam at Velakudi, near Chidambaram, when a crocodile pulled him into the water.
The Forest Department and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel have launched a search for Arivanantham.
