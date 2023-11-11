Critics of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam have fallen silent: Stalin

November 11, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Chennai

Those who criticised the DMK government over the implementation of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam, which entails a monthly rights grant of ₹1,000 to eligible women heads of families, have fallen silent as women understood the objective behind the implementation guidelines and only 1.63 crore of them applied for the grant, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Friday.

Mr. Stalin said the critics accused the DMK of implementing the scheme, contrary to the assurance made in its election manifesto. “We clearly announced that it [the scheme] would be for all eligible women. We announced the eligibility criteria on behalf of the government and invited applications,” he said.

Of 2.24 crore ration card-holders, only 1.63 crore women submitted their applications. This is because the people realised the objective and intention behind the guidelines, Mr. Stalin said, adding: “The people’s understanding showed the justification behind the guidelines...”

Applications of 1,06,58,375 women were shortlisted and the scheme was officially launched on September 15, and the amounts were credited into the accounts of beneficiaries that month and the month after. A total of 54,220 officials were deputed for field verification. “They have given us a list. From this month, 7.35 lakh women have been included as new beneficiaries,” Mr. Stalin said.

In all, 1,13,84,300 women are benefiting from the scheme. Those whose applications were initially rejected were intimated of the reason [for rejection] through SMS and given a chance to appeal. “We are scrutinising the appeals. After field verification, eligible persons will get ₹1,000 per month from December,” he added.

The Chief Minister, who was on Saturday last diagnosed with viral flu and advised rest for a few days, said he defied his doctor’s instructions and came to take part in the meeting.

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy; Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials participated.

