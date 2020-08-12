Critical procedure at Kudankulam successful

TIRUNELVELI

12 August 2020 00:01 IST

Reactor Pressure Vessel Dry Shielding completed

The Reactor Pressure Vessel Dry Shielding of the under-construction reactor 3 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project has been installed successfully.

Contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T India), with technical support from Russian experts, successfully completed the works on the installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel Dry Shielding into its position.

Dry Shielding is a cylindrical shield in metal cladding filled with serpentine concrete and placed around the reactor pressure vessel. This structure serves for the neutron flux attenuation and facilitates prevention of overheating of the reinforced concrete in reactor pit structure.

Advertising

Advertising

“Work on Dry Shielding installation has been completed as scheduled. The equipment was manufactured at Tiazhmash JSC in Syzran town in Russia. The cylindrical shield filled with serpentine concrete weighs 140 tonnes,” sources in the KKNPP said.

Installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel Dry Shielding is an essential process in the operation of the critical path of the reactor construction time schedule.

After its completion, the installation of the reactor support truss and other assembly operations will be performed, which are followed by the installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel into the position.