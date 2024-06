BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Saturday that the number of crimes had increased across the State, especially in Chennai. In a statement, he listed the increasing cases of murder in Chennai in the recent times, and said the DMK government was unable to curb them.

Someone should inform Chief Minister M.K. Stalin about the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. If the crimes and the drug menace remain unaddressed, the DMK will have to face the consequences, he added.

