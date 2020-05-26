Tamil Nadu

Crime Branch CID gets new chief

Prateep. V. Philip

Prateep. V. Philip  

The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday posted Director-General of Police Prateep V. Philip as the new Head of the Crime Branch CID in place of M.S. Jaffar Sait, who is posted as DGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai.

CBCID is presently investigating some scams that have rocked the State, including the tampering of answer scripts during the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recruitment and the impersonation/appearance of proxy writers in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

