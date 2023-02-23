Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane kickstarts VIT Riviera 2023

February 23, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - VELLORE

A fusion of talent, ideas and youth was visible at Riviera 2023, the cultural fest of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), which kicked off on its campus in Vellore on Thursday.

With over 45,000 students from 700 universities and colleges in the country and 44 other nations participating, the four-day fest, with the theme ‘Revive the Era’, will have rollicking events, skill-based competitions and entertainment shows. “Generally, sports and studies are poles apart as it is difficult to pursue both at the same time. However, at VIT, it is a different story as they go hand in hand,” said cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who inaugurated the festival.

Mr. Rahane spoke about cricket, long drives, books and his college days. When he was told that the festival would attract at least 45,000 participants, he said he felt like he was playing in a cricket stadium before a huge crowd.

When a student asked the cricketer to share some memories from his college days, Mr. Rahane said, “Just for a day, I went to college. Thereafter, I spent my time only on the cricket ground. I missed my college days.”

At 7 a.m., over 2,000 students took part in the 5-km ‘Green Marathon’ on the VIT campus to highlight the importance of saving the environment. G.V. Selvam, vice-president, VIT, flagged off the marathon.

As part of the pro-shows of the fest, on day 1, Bollywood singer Armaan Malik and the South Indian rock band Thaikkudam Bridge will perform. Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali and actor and singer Andrea Jeremiah will perform on day 2, the Naalayak band will perform on Day 3 and DJ Progressive Brothers, an Indian electronic music duo band from New Delhi, will present the evening performance on day 4 of the fest.

Riviera 2023 has some new events such as the Black Sea Battle, RapPresent, Beatboxing, All Sports Golf Battle, Tooley, Amongst Us, Shutterbug for the participants. The prize money this year is worth ₹17 lakh.

Actress Raashii Khanna will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on Sunday.