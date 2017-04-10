Crew recall that sinking feeling

In over two decades of their service with the MTC, bus driver P. Gunaseelan and conductor M. Ramesh had never been involved in an accident like the one on Sunday.

“We were shocked beyond belief. It seemed as if the tyre was losing air suddenly. Then we realised that the bus was sinking. We quickly jumped out. The passengers were rescued immediately by passers-by,” said Mr. Gunaseelan, who has been driving the bus on route 25G for a decade now.

R. Pradeep, a 30-year-old paediatrician at a private hospital, who was driving the sedan which also sank into the crater, said he was proceeding to Mogappair.

“Fortunately, I was wearing the seat belt and driving at a speed of 30 kmph. If not, I wonder what might have happened. My car suffered damage on the left side. I hope they give sufficient compensation,” he said.

Chennai Metro Rail officials said adequate compensation would be provided to Mr. Pradeep for the damage caused to his vehicle.