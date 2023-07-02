CREDAI urges Chief Minister Stalin to intervene in ending crusher units’ strike

July 02, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu has requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to end the ongoing State-wide crusher units’ strike as it has severely impacted the construction industry.

R. Ilankovan, president, CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said the construction industry was facing a tough time because of the non-supply of materials such as m-sand, p-sand, crusher dust and aggregates of various sizes. “All labourers have been rendered jobless. Being daily wage earners, they are struggling without remuneration,” he said.

CREDAI said the shortage of materials would hold up the projects and cast an additional interest burden not only on contractors and promoters but also on home buyers. “We are afraid we may be unable to complete and deliver the projects on time,” Mr. Ilankovan said.

