CREDAI to launch common insurance scheme for labourers

Initiative undertaken jointly with the T.N. Construction Workers’ Welfare Board

The programme will cover all labourers regardless of which project or builder they are working for. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) in association with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board will launch an insurance scheme covering over 1 lakh labourers.

A formal announcement is expected to be made in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the launch of the 14 th edition of CREDAI FAIRPRO 2022, a three-day annual exhibition, which will be held from March 4 to 6 at the Chennai Trade Centre. During the event, the Chief Minister will also unveil a report — Real Estate Vision 2030.

“This is an initiative by the Government of Tamil Nadu, where we will be participating to ensure all labourers, whether migrant or local, are registered under this program. The program will cover and support the labourer and his family in many aspects regardless of which project or builder they are working for,” said T. Padam Dugar, president, CREDAI Chennai, and managing director of Dugar Housing Limited.

This year's FAIRPRO will be very unique as the association has requested builders to offer lowest prices for the three days of the exhibition.

“Every builder showcasing their properties at FAIRPRO 2022 has taken a pledge to offer potential buyers the lowest possible price. Customers may choose from a variety of properties and plots from a number of prominent brands in the industry,” said Arun M.N., convenor of FAIRPRO 2022, and founder and managing director of Casagrand.

Close to 70 builders will present Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approved Properties — villas, flats and plots — with prices starting at ₹25 lakh. The exhibition will also provide immediate property visits from the venue.

“All banks have agreed to give special rates and offers and waive processing fee as part of the exhibition. SBI, HDFC, ICICI, LIC among others will be part of the exhibition” Mr. Arun added.

Giving a birds’ eye view of the real estate sector, both Mr. Dugar and Mr. Arun pointed out that sales had been healthy and positive post second wave of the pandemic and unsold inventory levels had come down to less than 3,000 units from over 5, 000 two years ago.