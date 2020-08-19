CREDAI moves TN power regulator over norms requiring earmarking of land for sub-stations

CREDAI, Chennai has moved a petition before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission seeking clarification of the manner in which an Amendment to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code is sought to be applied

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai has moved the State power regulator over norms that require earmarking space for the establishment of a sub-station, where the total area of the buildings exceed 30,000 square meters or the power load exceeds 5 Mega Volt Amp (MVA).

An amendment to this effect was made to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code and was notified on January 29.

The move is to facilitate network upgradation to cater to the increase in demand, and further, to alleviate difficulties and undue delays faced by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) in obtaining land for the establishment of sub-stations that are essential to provide quality supply, an explanatory note in the gazette notification had said.

CREDAI, Chennai has moved a clarificatory petition before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) over the norms. The need for seeking clarification has arisen in view of the manner in which the Amendment is sought to be applied in practice by Tangedco, it said in the petition.

The petition sought that the amendment be applicable only to projects/developments wherein applications for temporary service connection for construction purposes are made on or after the date of the Amendment coming into force. In other words, it sought for the amendment to be made prospective, and not retrospective.

CREDAI alleged that Tangedco sought to implement the Amendment to projects which are completed, progressing and that have crossed the stage of temporary connection applications, much to the shock and surprise of its members.

It also sought for the conditions requiring earmarking of space for the establishment of sub-stations to be changed -- as where the total area of the buildings exceed 30,000 square meters and the power load exceeds 5 Mega Volt Amp (MVA), instead of either one condition.

“The size of the development or the electrical load cannot be a singular criterion. This is so, since it could be a large development in terms of area but insignificant in terms of the electrical requirement. Similarly, if the development is a very small development but with a high power requirement, there would be a practical impossibility of providing the space required,” CREDAI noted.

It also said if the relief is not granted it would cause hardship for home buyers who are waiting for delivery of flats in existing projects as well as hardship to its members who are already stressed due to the current economic situation.

TNERC has admitted the petition and ordered notice to Tangedco on the issue.